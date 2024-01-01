Usher unveils Spark Lab and Entertainment Industry Club at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Paras Griffin / GETTY Images

Usher and his New Look nonprofit have teamed with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta to launch the Usher Raymond IV Spark Lab and a new signature program called the Entertainment Industry Club.

The Usher Raymond IV Spark Lab is intended to provide hands-on experiences in music production, photography and more to members of the Boys & Girls Club, aligning with its “mission to ignite the unlimited potential of kids and teens by creating safe, inclusive, and engaging environments, empowering them to find their spark and pursue their passions,” says David Jernigan, president of the Metro Atlanta club.

Set to launch in 2025, the Entertainment Industry Club, first introduced by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan in 2020, will provide hands-on experiences to participants ages 14-24, as well as training by industry professionals and career exploration.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling the new Entertainment Industry Club marks the conclusion of Usher’s Social Impact Tour, an initiative aimed at empowering and creating brighter futures for young people in various cities. The tour reached over 4,800 youth in Washington, D.C., Detroit, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and seven other cities.

“Returning to the Boys & Girls Clubs, where I discovered my passion, and launching this program in Atlanta is a full-circle moment for me,” said Usher, founder of New Look. “The Spark Lab and Entertainment Industry Club is about providing our youth with the tools, confidence, and opportunities they need to turn their dreams into reality. It’s an honor to help inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators through After School programs.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.