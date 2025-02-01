Vance says ‘left-wing extremism’ helped lead to Charlie Kirk’s killing

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance hosted Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Monday, during which he said “left-wing extremism” is “part of the reason” Kirk was killed last week.

“Of course, we have to make sure that the killer is brought to justice,” Vance said. “And importantly, we have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years and, I believe, is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin’s bullet.”

Since Kirk was fatally shot at a college campus event in Utah on Sept. 10, President Donald Trump and top officials have sought to predominately blame the “radical left” for political violence in the country despite attacks against both Democrats and Republicans in recent years.

FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday on Fox News that the suspect arrested in Kirk’s fatal shooting — 22-year-old Tyler Robinson — had an “obsession” with the conservative influencer, based on the alleged shooter’s digital footprint. Robinson was tracking Kirk’s events and public appearances through open-sourced information on the internet, according to law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.

Bongino said Robinson “had become more political” before the shooting, though the motivation for the shooting is still not clear.

Federal and state law enforcement officials are going through Robinson’s electronic devices and are continuing to interview family, friends and associates as they seek more evidence to bolster their case and also establish a motive.

Vance and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, on Monday’s show, described how the administration intends to take action against groups they say are responsible for inspiring political violence.

“We’re going to go after the [non-governmental organization] network that foments, facilitates and engages in violence,” Vance said. “That’s not OK. Violence is not OK in our system, and we want to make it less likely that that happens.”

Vance later claimed, “This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, then one side has a much bigger and malignant problem and that is the truth.”

Miller, who on Fox News last month called the Democratic Party a “domestic-extremist organization,” said the administration is going to “channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks.”

“It is a vast domestic terror movement, and with God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name,” Miller said.

Miller didn’t point to any specific groups.

On Fox News’ “Hannity” last Friday, Miller suggested the government could pursue charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) or conspiracy charges against certain groups.

Trump on Sunday suggested his government was already working to follow through on his vow to target those he claims contribute to political violence.

“They’re already under major investigation. A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left, already under investigation,” Trump said on Sunday.

The president, however, provided no additional detail and it’s unclear what steps, if any, have been taken by his administration. The Justice Department has yet to announce any probes into the matter.

Meanwhile, several prominent conservative figures have called for punishment for people they say have mocked Kirk or celebrated his death online. Some instances have been recorded of institutions or companies firing workers who allegedly posted such sentiments on social media.

Vance, on Kirk’s show on Monday, encouraged listeners to respond to such social media posts.

“When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out. And hell, call their employer,” Vance said.

In his closing remarks, Vance said the best way to honor Kirk was to “shine the light of truth like a torch.”

“I can’t promise you this is gonna be easy. Can’t promise you that all of us will avoid Charlie’s fate. Can’t promise you that I will avoid Charlie’s fate, but the way to honor him is to shine the light of truth like a torch in the very darkest places,” Vance said.

