Vance speaks out after man allegedly breaks windows at his Ohio home

(CINCINNATI) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly breaking windows at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio, the Secret Service said on Monday.

The suspect, 26-year-old William Defoor of Cincinnati, allegedly damaged the victim’s car and four windows at the house, according to the arrest report.

“The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio,” the Secret Service said.

The suspect was physically detained by Secret Service personnel just after midnight. He’s been charged with vandalism, obstruction of a official business and criminal trespass, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office.

Vance spoke out on social media, expressing his gratitude to the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for responding quickly.

“As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows,” Vance said.

Vance and his wife, Usha, purchased the home for about $1.4 million in 2018 in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood, which sits along the Ohio River and east of downtown, according to the Hamilton County Auditor’s Office.

