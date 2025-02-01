Vice President JD Vance urges GOP to fall in line as shutdown looms

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As nearly a dozen House Republicans remain undecided, Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday urged House Republicans to get on board and support the GOP-led government funding bill, according to several members leaving the 40-minute-long closed-door meeting.

The spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, is slated for a vote in the House Tuesday afternoon, and Vance told Republicans that the bill forces Democrats to take a tough vote, members told ABC News.

Vance also emphasized the importance of not shutting the government down, members said to ABC News.

In the absence of Democratic support, the vote represents a major test for Speaker Mike Johnson — as it remains unclear if the Trump-backed legislation can even pass in the GOP-controlled House.

Johnson needs near-unanimous GOP support and can only afford to lose one Republican before a second defection would defeat the bill if all members are voting and present. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said he will vote against the measure and Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick told reporters he’s also leaning against voting for the bill. Several others are undecided, including Reps. Tony Gonzales, Andy Ogles, Tim Burchett, Cory Mills, Eli Crane and Brian Fitzpatrick.

Despite the uphill climb, GOP leaders expressed confidence that they’ll get the bill across the finish line — even as Democrats remain united in opposition.

“No, we will have the votes. We’re going to pass the CR,” Johnson said at the GOP leadership news conference. “We could do it on our own.”

Majority Leader Scalise told ABC News’ Jay O’Brien that he’s confident the bill will pass, arguing Vance’s message will “pull people even further.”

“Well, on a big vote like this, you always have members that wait until the very end and then they’re going to vote yes, and I’m feeling very confident we’re going to get this bill passed,” Scalise said.

Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison raised concerns with the language in the bill, but added he will ultimately support the measure because he trusts President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump, I mean, he is the difference maker. I would never support this language but, I do trust Donald Trump,” Burlison said.

Trump has played an outsize role this time around — the first shutdown threat of his second term — practically begging Republicans to support the measure. The president even placed phone calls on Monday to some lawmakers who are on the fence in an attempt to shore up the votes, according to a White House official.

“The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill (“CR”)! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week. Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country’s “financial house” in order,” Trump said on Saturday in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added, “Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government.”

On Monday evening, Trump threatened to lead the charge against Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in the primaries, after the congressman said he would vote no on the continuing resolution Tuesday.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight.”

Asked if he agreed with the president’s promise to primary Massie, Johnson said he will “vehemently disagree” with Trump.

“Look, I am in the incumbent protection program here, that’s what I do as speaker of the House,” he joked before adding, “Thomas and I have had disagreements, but I consider Thomas Massie a friend. He’s a thoughtful guy. I guess he’ll tell you he’s doing what he thinks is right on this, I just vehemently disagree with his position. I’ll leave it at that.”

Across the aisle, House Democrats appear poised to stick together in opposition of the GOP-led government funding bill.

“We cannot support this bill,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said walking into a conference meeting Tuesday morning.

“House Republicans put a partisan measure on the floor this week. It will gut veterans’ health care. It will enable Donald Trump and Elon Musk to continue to cut the federal government. House Democrats are voting no,” Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar later added.

While Johnson has at times benefited from Democrats crossing party lines to push bills through, as of now, it doesn’t look like he’ll get a life raft from them.

Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar and Marcy Kaptur, who represent Trump-backed districts, said they aren’t going to be voting for the funding bill, arguing there weren’t many incentives in the bill to garner their support.

“I haven’t met one yet,” Rep. Kaptur said when asked if she knew of any Democrats that would support the bill. “But perhaps there’s someone out there, but I’m unaware of it.”

The 99-page bill would decrease spending overall from last year’s funding levels but increase spending for the military by about $6 billion.

While there is an additional $6 billion for veterans’ health care, non-defense spending is about $13 billion lower than fiscal year 2024 levels.

The legislation leaves out emergency funding for disasters but provides a boost in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation operations.

It also increases funding for W.I.C. by about $500 million, a program that provides free groceries to low-income women and children.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report

