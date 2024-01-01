Victoria Monét reveals Usher’s the feature on upcoming single, “SOS (Sex on Sight)”

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP

Victoria Monét has teamed up with Usher for a song titled “SOS (Sex on Sight).” She announced the track Friday alongside a glimpse of the accompanying steamy music video, which of course features both stars.

The song, due out Aug. 27, is now available to presave. News of its arrival comes after Victoria teased “SOS (Sex on Sight)” on her socials and asked fans to guess who the feature was.

Victoria’s love for Usher is no secret. At one of the shows during his Las Vegas residency, she gifted him a Super Bowl jacket and gave him his flowers.

“We got one of the last living icons in the building with us right now,” she said at the time. “We just want to congratulate you, we want to celebrate you.”

She then took to Instagram and wrote, in part, “What an unforgettable experience! A living legend and a real class act! Thank you so much for one of the best nights of (my) life!”

Victoria was also one of the many people who helped pay tribute to Usher at the BET Awards 2024, where he received the Lifetime Achievement award. She and Teyana Taylor recreated his 2004 performance of “Bad Girl” with Beyoncé.

