Victoria Monét, Sony Music Group celebrate rebuilding school music program following LA wildfires

Victoria Monét teamed up with Sony Music Group to host a special event Wednesday at Eliot Arts Magnet School, where Sony helped rebuild the school’s music education program after it was destroyed in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

According to a release, Sony replaced all instruments and equipment, restoring access to music education for more than 1,000 students at both Eliot Arts Magnet and Altadena Arts Magnet. Several Sony companies also contributed additional support, providing Sony Electronics speakers for classrooms, Sony headphones for students and other resources for the campus community.

Victoria joined students and staff to recognize the rebuilt programs and highlight the resilience shown by students across both campuses in the last year. She also participated in a Q&A session with students.

“I’m honored to celebrate these students and everything they’ve overcome this year,” Victoria said in a statement. “Music has the power to rebuild, to uplift, and to create new possibilities—and seeing that come to life here at Eliot Arts Magnet is truly inspiring. I encourage more people to be vocal and support their local communities.”

Sony Music Group’s efforts align with the mission of its Beyond the Instrument initiative, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. The program supports music education, creativity and career development for aspiring musicians.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.