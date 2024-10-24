Victoria Monét to release children’s book: “It has always been a special dream of mine”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Victoria Monét has displayed her writing skills through song, but now she’s sharing her talents with the literary world. People reports the singer has a new children’s book coming out, titled Everywhere You Are.

“This book means so much to me! I love many types of writing from poetry to music, and eventually scripts and it has always been a special dream of mine to write children’s books,” Monét tells People in a statement.

She wrote the book with the intention of helping kids and parents who are experiencing separation anxiety, much like she did with daughter Hazel.

“In a way, writing this book healed a portion of naturally occurring mom guilt for not being able to be in two places at once,” Victoria revealed. “I think for a lot of moms, if we had the option, we would spend every waking hour loving on our children in their presence, but for the modern-day working woman, it just isn’t very realistic.”

She continued, “I wanted to address it this way so that there would be reinforcement of a mutual understanding between parent and child that no matter how far apart we ever are at any given moment, we are together through love we share for each other!”

Victoria says she’s already shared the book with her daughter, which gave her “a sense of peace knowing” Hazel can “understand this sentiment and carry mommy with her wherever she goes.”

Everywhere You Are, the story of a moon “who comforts a young star when they must separate at the end of the night,” per the outlet, is due out in summer 2025. Intended for 2- to 5-year-olds, it will feature illustrations by Alea Marley and is set to be published in English and Spanish.

