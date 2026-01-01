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Vince Staples announces new Apple Music show, ‘5 on Fridays’

News, Urban


With The Vince Staples Show in his rearview, Vince Staples already has his next project lined up: a show on Apple Music. 5 on Fridays will premiere Friday at 11 a.m. PT. 

“Friday means new music — and Vince Staples,” the show’s description begins. “The world-building MC is live on Apple Music 1 every Friday, counting down his fave five new releases across all genres, plus a few other choice cuts.”

“Hopefully you love music because that’s all we got,” Vince says, according to the description.

5 on Fridays marks Vince’s latest collaboration with Apple Music, following RAMONA RADIO, S E A B S and Smile, You’re on Radio.

He’s set to hit the road in August in support of his latest album, Cry Baby.

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