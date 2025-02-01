Virginia councilman set on fire in personal attack, suspect said he wanted to kill him: Court records

(DANVILLE, Va.) — The man who allegedly set fire to a Virginia councilman in an apparent personal attack has admitted to the crime, according to court documents.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes allegedly confronted Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, at his office at Showcase Magazine on Wednesday and covered him with a flammable liquid, the Danville Police Department said. Both went outside, where Buck-Hayes allegedly set Vogler on fire, police said.

Police said Vogler was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A criminal complaint said he suffered from “extreme burns.”

Buck-Hayes, 29, of Danville, fled the scene and was then stopped by officers a few blocks away, according to police.

It appears Vogler and Buck-Hayes know each other “and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” police said.

“Vogler advised multiple people” that Buck-Hayes was responsible for the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

During a police interview, Buck-Hayes allegedly admitted to dumping gasoline on Vogler and said “it was his intention to kill Vogler,” the criminal complaint said.

Buck-Hayes was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, police said.

Vogler, who was elected to the city council in 2012 at the age of 24, also works as the director of sales at Showcase Magazine, where he was attacked.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this act of violence,” Showcase Magazine said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lee and his family as he receives medical care. The Showcase Magazine team is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”

Buck-Hayes was arraigned on Thursday and is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30. Ed Lavado, an attorney representing Buck-Hayes, declined to comment on the matter when reached by ABC News.

