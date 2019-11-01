Vybz Kartel reveals he’s ‘in the process of writing’ collab with Cardi B

Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

A Vybz Kartel and Cardi B collab is in the works, Vybz revealed in his new cover story for Billboard.

“I love Cardi! We got a song coming out next year. We are actually in the process of writing it,” he said. “Even if I have to walk, I’m performing that song in New York!”

Vybz’s interview comes after he celebrated New Year’s in Jamaica with the Freedom Street live concert, his first performance since being released in July. He’d spent 13 years in prison for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, but maintained his innocence before his sentence was overturned; now he’s hoping to make his way to the U.S.

He says he “put the documents in” and would like to attend the 2025 Grammys, where his Party With Me EP is nominated for best reggae album.

“If I wasn’t incarcerated, I would have been nominated already,” Vybz says of his first-ever Grammy nod. “But I understand, why would they want to nominate a dude in prison? I know if I wasn’t arrested, based on the trajectory that my career was on, I would have definitely won. But I’m very, very grateful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Vybz discussed the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

“I’m not a fan of Kendrick. I don’t even listen to Kendrick, so I wouldn’t know. What does he rap?” Vybz said when asked about who better handled the rap battle in 2024. “I saw it on the internet, but no disrespect to the dude, I hear him, but I don’t listen to him.”

“Drake is more in tune with Jamaica and the culture,” he said. “Drake is a better and bigger artist.”

