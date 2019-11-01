Waka Flocka seemingly makes up fight story to prove #fakenews is real

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame has gone “Hard in da Paint” to make a point about fake news.

The rapper first claimed on Threads that he was involved in a physical altercation in which he was left to fight off 10 individuals with no assistance. “Can’t believe nobody helped me fight ten [n*****] off,” he wrote. “But I’m still standing ten toes.” He then shared a picture showing him with two black eyes and bruises on his face.

After receiving a slew of comments, Waka went on to post a video on his Instagram Story displaying his unscathed face.

“Crazy y’all n***** believe that s***,” he said. He later explained the purpose behind his claim, writing, “Not a single media outlet that reported on my s*** reached out to me or my team to confirm anything.”

“Imagine a word where facts aint checked and a ig post can steer a string of #news,” he continued. “Internet be so quick to believe s*** without doing any research…too many ppl just proved how easy it is to believe #fakenews.”

Waka then shared some advice with his followers, writing, “Life can be a movie or a reality… all how you look at it…remember do you research. confirm yo facts… most importantly dont let em manipulate… cause i just showed yall how easy it is to create a fake narrative outta a picture.”

