Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men says group is “ready to show people we still love Vegas” with new residency

Same city, different venue sums up the latest news regarding Boyz II Men. The singers will be making their return to Vegas after years of headlining at The Mirage ahead of the pandemic. This time around, they’ll be performing a few shows at the Cosmopolitan, which member Wanya Morris says “feels amazing” considering the number of residencies that have since hit Sin City.

“In the beginning, when we first came, it wasn’t like this. People weren’t here, Usher wasn’t here, I think when we first started, Britney [Spears] hadn’t come in yet,” he tells Las Vegas Weekly. “You just wanted to make your mark and be a staple in Vegas, so to be coming back just means we did something of a good job and Vegas is still willing to accept Boyz II Men. That’s all we want to do, wherever we go, is be memorable and have people want to see us.”

He adds that “it’s a beautiful thing” to know they played a part in bringing R&B shows back to the Vegas strip.

“The way entertainment is, sometimes you’re here today and gone tomorrow, and it’s on to the next show. So it’s a beautiful thing to know we helped pioneer an R&B resurgence in Vegas,” Wanya says. “You would think it might be someone, I guess you would say, more legendary, like Stevie Wonder or Lionel Richie. But we’ll take it.”

He concludes, “We loved Vegas at the Mirage and we’re ready to show people we still love Vegas when we rock Cosmopolitan.”

Boyz II Men starred at The Mirage from 2013 to 2019; their new Vegas residency is a four-date stand, taking place Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.

