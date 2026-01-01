‘WAP’ sisters unite: Megan Thee Stallion joins Cardi B in Houston for Little Miss Drama tour

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama tour hit Houston on Wednesday night and featured a surprise appearance from the city’s own Megan Thee Stallion.

According to footage posted on social media, she joined Cardi for a performance of their hit “WAP” following an introduction from Cardi.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your very own, Houston’s finest, Megan Thee Stallion,” Cardi said after performing the song’s first verse. Meg then entered the stage via a trap door on the floor and began rapping her verse.

The two, who also teamed on Cardi’s “Bongos,” later exchanged love on social media. Meg posted a photo with Cardi on her Instagram, alongside a kiss mark emoji.

Cardi shared the post on her Story with the message, “I love you so so so so so soooooo much!! thank you for coming.”

Meg’s performance came hours after she gave fans a glimpse of the preparation for her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. In a Wednesday Instagram post she gave the Hotties a tour of the VIP room at Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where the musical is taking place.

“Y’all know I call y’all the Hotties, they call themselves the fan fan fans. And this is where they come get they drinks, they congregate, they turn up,” Megan explained. “When y’all come up here, I think it’d be really cute if y’all really dress for the period. Like, come on dressed to impress.”

She also posted footage of a fitting for her look, her reaction to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square and a photo of her posing in the theater.

Meg is set to portray Zidler, the impresario of the Moulin Rouge nightclub, making her the first female-identifying person to take on the role. Her first show is March 24.

