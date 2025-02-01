Washington residents evacuate amid catastrophic flooding, National Guard going door-to-door in Burlington

(NEW YORK) — Atmospheric rivers have dumped more than 15 inches of rain on parts of Washington state in the last few days, sparking historic river flooding and submerging neighborhoods — and the threat is far from over.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, who has declared a state of emergency, stressed that the flooding “is extremely unpredictable.”

Up to 100,000 people in Washington state could be ordered to evacuate.

On Friday morning, all residents of Burlington — a city about 70 miles north of Seattle — were ordered to evacuate, and members of the National Guard are going door-to-door to help people leave, according to Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

Multiple rivers are at major flood stage on Friday.

The Cedar River at Renton swelled to a new record height overnight, topping 18 feet, causing major flooding in Renton, including at the local airport. The river is expected to remain above its flood stage until Saturday afternoon.

The Snoqualmie River near Carnation topped 60 feet, which has led to flooding in Falls City, Carnation and Duvall.

The Snohomish River at Snohomish is at a record high of 34 feet, putting extreme pressure on levees. When the river reaches 33 feet or higher at this location, floodwaters are likely to overtop the levees, and major levee damage is possible.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Eastside Fire and Rescue, which services parts of King County just east of Seattle, started conducting water rescues on Wednesday. Three adults and a dog were rescued after their home flooded, and two adults and a child were rescued in another incident.

Eastside Fire and Rescue released video of the moment two drivers were rescued by helicopter Wednesday night. After the drivers were caught in the floodwaters, they were forced to flee to higher ground, with one person climbing to the top of their car and the other seeking safety in a tree, officials said.

“Stay home and don’t travel unless necessary,” the sheriff’s office urged.

The Coast Guard said it rescued people from a flooded home in Sumas, along the Washington-Canada border, after the water forced the residents into their attic.

In Pierce County, just south of Seattle, officials warned, “Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. 12 inches of water can carry away most cars.”

The flood threat is far from over. Though this round of rain will end on Friday, the next round will start on Sunday and bring rain and mountain snow every day for at least seven days in a row.

