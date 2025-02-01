Washington state braces for dangerous flooding from atmospheric river event

(NEW YORK) — An atmospheric river event that’s been slamming the Pacific Northwest with rain is now focused on western Washington, where dangerous flooding is forcing people to evacuate.

Four to 8 inches of rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday in the higher elevations of western Washington state.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued a state of emergency on Wednesday and he pleaded with residents to follow evacuation orders.

“The situation is extremely serious,” he said at a news conference.

Most rivers in the region are forecast to reach moderate and major flood stages. Record flooding is forecast for some rivers, especially the Skagit River at Mount Vernon and Concrete, Washington, which could swell 3 to 5 feet above record levels beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday.

The Snoqualmie River, between Snoqualmie and Carnation, will continue to rise through Thursday morning, reaching major flood stage and bringing flooding to farmlands, roads and residential areas from Snoqualmie to Fall City to Carnation.

Amtrak said trains are suspended between Seattle and Vancouver on Thursday and Friday due to the level of the Skagit River.

While the heavy rain will be over by Thursday afternoon, some rivers will take several days to fully recede.

The heavy rain will also impact northern Idaho and Montana over the next 24 hours, with localized flash flooding possible.

