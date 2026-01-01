Watch new trailer for Netflix’s ‘A Different World’

A new semester begins in September at the fictional Hillman College.

A new trailer to the show follows Maleah Joi Moon’s Deborah Wayne, daughter of fan favorites Whitley and Dwayne, as she begins her college years at their alma mater, Hillman College.

“My parents have been pushing Hillman since before they knew my name,” she tells a counselor who questions her reason for attending the school. “I wanna prove to them I can crush it.”

The clip features Deborah introducing her roommate to mother, Whitley; what appears to an impending romance with the college football star; and Deborah finding her voice as she leads a movement on campus.

“You are forging your own legacy at Hillman,” Whitley tells her daughter.

In addition to Whitley and Dwayne, played by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Harrison, the trailer features original A Different World cast members Freddie Brooks (Cree Summer) and Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell).

Summer Walker and Method Man also make cameos.

A Different World premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix.

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