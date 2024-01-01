Watch season 4 trailer for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Starz

The trailer for season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has dropped, and the past is making a comeback.

The sneak peek starts with a clip of Kanan (MeKai Curtis) pointing a gun at someone, followed by a scene of Raq (Patina Miller) fraternizing with the police. “Before you can figure out where you’re going, you’ve gotta look back at where you’ve been,” 50 Cent says in a voice-over. “There’s things that happen that seem like they didn’t mean nothing at the time. And then, you realize they mean everything.”

Lou (Malcolm Mays) also makes an appearance, as does Marvin (London Brown), who is seen giving his daughter Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) a gun that she takes and holds up to someone. And Unique (Joey Bada$$), back from a murder attempt that many had thought killed him, is captured with a hood over his head.

“The Unique that everybody knows is dead,” Joey Bada$$ previously teased to People. “It’s going to be an interesting spin on who this character [is, because Unique] has been, historically, somebody who’s more calculated and smooth with his delivery and kind of conscious and things like that. But I think this Unique is different,” he said. “This is Unique like you’ve never seen him before.”

Season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres this winter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.