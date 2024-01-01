Wendy Williams says it’s “about time” Diddy be investigated

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Wendy Williams has shared her thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ arrest and the many allegations made against him. She told DailyMail.com she was happy to learn he is under investigation.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy you called it.’ Including some people from my family who have said the same,” the former talk show host said, following years of openly criticizing Diddy on her platforms. “You know how I feel about that? It is about time.”

She also shared her thoughts about the video of Diddy beating his ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel lobby.

“To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific,” Wendy said. “But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Wendy’s comments come after many people mentioned her absence on daytime television in the wake of the allegations against Diddy. After years of warning people of his alleged behavior, many wondered what she would have said on the air if her talk show was still on.

Wendy withdrew from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 for a temporary leave of absence, but health issues prolonged her hiatus. The show eventually wrapped up in June 2022.

As for Diddy, he’s being held without bail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently awaiting trial.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.