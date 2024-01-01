While Trump stresses unity, VP hopefuls and allies blame Biden for shooting

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In the aftermath of his being shot at his political rally — an attack that left one spectator dead and two others critically wounded — former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for unity – even as some of his vice presidential hopefuls and allies right after the assassination attempt blamed President Joe Biden and his rhetoric.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” Trump posted on his social media platform on Sunday, the morning after the incident.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump continued, thanking his followers and those around him.

Not only is there a disconnect with his VP contenders — it’s a shift in tone for the former president – who has frequently attacked Biden and called for retribution against critics throughout the election cycle.

After the shooting at Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, both the former president himself and his campaign have emphasized his desire to carry on with the upcoming Republican National Convention as scheduled and fundraising for victims and their families. Former first lady Melania Trump, too, in a rare statement, stressed, “Let’s reunite. Now.”

However, some of Trump’s strongest allies and VP hopefuls are taking a different approach from the former president. Instead, they are blaming Biden and Democrats, claiming their campaign rhetoric for contributing to the assassination attempt.

That’s in stark contract with how one of Trump’s top contenders to be his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, said on X in the first minutes following the shooting.

“Today is not just some isolated incident,” Vance wrote on X. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, also said to be on Trump’s VP shortlist, said right afterward that Democrats’ “rhetoric” surrounding Republicans have put people’s lives at risk.

“For years, Democrats and their allies in the media have recklessly stoked fears, calling President Trump and other conservatives threats to democracy,” Scott wrote on X. “Their inflammatory rhetoric puts lives at risk.”

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, an ally of Trump who some had speculated to be among possible VP hopefuls, also blamed Biden right afterward.

“President Biden’s ritual condemnations of political violence are insufficient. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy,” Ramaswamy said in a statement.

Chris LaCivita, a senior campaign adviser to the former president, also blamed Biden and Democrats for Saturday’s shooting.

“For years, and even today, leftist activists, Democrat donors and now even [Biden] have made disgusting remarks descriptions of shooting Donald Trump,” LaCivita said on X. “It’s high time they be held accountable for it [and] the best way is through the ballot box.”

Others on Trump’s VP shortlist did not go as far.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, posted on social media “God protected President Trump,” while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wrote, “We all know President Trump is stronger than his enemies. Today he showed it.”

ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.