White House formally instructs agencies to prepare for ‘large-scale’ layoffs and reorganization

Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is directing all federal agencies to “promptly” begin preparations for large-scale layoffs and restructuring, and submit plans for doing do so by March 13, according to a new memo obtained by ABC News.

The memo, from White House budget director Russ Vought, and Charles Ezell, the head of the Office of Personnel Management, was issued Wednesday morning, and includes instructions for agencies to follow as they work to downsize their workforces, and in some cases, physical footprints.

The move could formally clear the way for the administration to begin dismantling or shrinking agencies like the Department of Education and will likely prompt a new flurry of lawsuits as the process takes shape.

“President Trump required that ‘Agency Heads shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law.’ President Trump also directed that, no later than March 13, 2025, agencies develop Agency Reorganization Plans,” the memo states.

“Pursuant to the President’s direction, agencies should focus on the maximum elimination of functions that are not statutorily mandated while driving the highest-quality, most efficient delivery of their statutorily-required functions,” the letter adds.

The memo encourages agencies to “consolidate” areas that are “duplicative,” and “implement technical solutions that automate routine tasks,” a directive that aligns with Elon Musk’s public statements about automating some of the work conducted by government workers.

The memo includes some exemptions: positions related to law enforcement, border security, national security, immigration enforcement and public safety roles. Military personnel and all uniformed personnel are also exempt — including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Public Health Service and commissioned officers in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The directive also exempts the U.S. Postal Service, the Executive Office of the President and any presidential appointments and Senate-confirmed roles.

The memo also states that “agencies or components that provide direct services to citizens,” including Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ health care, should not begin any restructuring without sign off from the Office of Management and Budget or OPM.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.