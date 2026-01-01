Whitney Leavitt discusses what’s next after ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 5

Whitney Leavitt is looking at what’s to come after her final season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The social media personality and reality star turned Broadway star stopped by Good Morning America Friday to address why season 5 of the Mormon mom influencer reality show is her last and her next moves.

“I feel like with anything in life, you feel like you have this book of life and it just felt like it was a chapter that was time to end and I’ve tried to leave multiple times, which I’m sure you’ve seen,” she said.

She added, “But this one I felt ended really well, and I think everyone felt that.”

Leavitt announced in May in an Instagram video that she is leaving the Hulu reality show, which she has appeared in since its September 2024 debut.

Since then, she went on to compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars where she placed sixth, and also made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in February.

In August, she announced that she is returning to Broadway to star in Just in Time for a limited six-week engagement. She’ll appear in the musical from Dec. 1 until Jan. 10, 2027.

“I’m so excited, I’m doing what I love,” she said. “This is what I always wanted to do. This is just the beginning.”

On top of everything else happening in her life, she is also getting ready to cheer on her husband, Conner Leavitt, on season 35 of DWTS.

Earlier this week, Conner Leavitt was announced as part of the new celebrity cast competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. Whitney Leavitt added that she was the one to tell her husband that he was going to star in the new season, after the show’s casting director told her.

She added that as her husband has been preparing for the upcoming season with his pro dance partner, Adele Zaikman, he’ll send her videos of them dancing and she’ll offer her critique.

“I’m like, do this, do that, but remember to have fun,” she told GMA.

“With last season of Dancing with the Stars, I think everyone remembers Conner cheering everyone on, and this is just now his time for all of us to cheer him on and I’m so excited for him. He deserves everything and more,” Whitney Leavitt said.

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