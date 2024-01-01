Who is Kai Trump? Trump’s granddaughter speaks at RNC

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Kai Trump, the oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., addressed the delegates — and a national TV audience — just before her father.

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see.,” she said. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he presented it out to his friends how proud he was of me.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I will have to call him back later,” she said.

“A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” she said.

“He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country and he will fight every single day to make America great again,” she said.

“I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT),” she posted earlier on social media along with a photo of the former president and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance.

Kai Trump is the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. She is also the eldest of Trump’s 10 grandchildren.

As one of the former president’s grandchildren, she is no stranger to being in the spotlight. During the Trump administration, she attended events such as his inauguration and the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The 17-year-old is an avid golfer with social media accounts — including a YouTube page — dedicated to her passion for the sport.

Earlier this year, she posted on social media that she won the ladies club championship at Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Very proud of my game and where it’s heading but there is always room for improvement,” she wrote in the post.

Over the weekend, Kai Trump posted a photo of the former president pumping his fist after being shot at his Pennsylvania campaign rally, writing: “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

In June, she posted a photo of herself with Donald Trump at what appears to be a Turning Point Action event in Detroit, Michigan.

