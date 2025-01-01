Why Kendrick Lamar was chosen for Super Bowl 59 halftime show

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

With Super Bowl 59 just days away, the decision for Kendrick Lamar to headline the halftime show has finally been explained.

Desiree Perez, CEO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, spoke to The New Orleans Advocate, explaining the team considers more than just an artist’s discography when selecting the halftime show performer.

“If it was just booking an act, that’s easy. But it’s not. It’s more about when, why, who,” Perez said. “What is the theme? What is the pulse of the times, of where we’re going, of what people are listening to? We take all that into consideration.”

She notes that host city is also considered as they go through a short list of potential halftime performers curated by Jay-Z.

“He comes back with ideas. It really starts with his thinking. It’s easier for him. It’s almost like a chef picking the specials for the evening. He comes up with the shortlist, and we work our way through that,” Perez adds.

Though she believes “there was consideration” for Lil Wayne, all cards led to Kendrick Lamar considering the year he had in 2024.

“He’s had an incredible year, very deserving of the attention. The Grammys also acknowledged that. That’s part of the consideration,” she explained. “New Orleans is so rich in culture. We have to take into consideration (that) whoever is going to perform can speak to music culture, regardless of age. It has to nod to real music, regardless of the genre. And Kendrick does that. Kendrick’s richness and culture is really a nod to New Orleans.”

She added, “Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment.”

The Super Bowl takes place Feb. 9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.