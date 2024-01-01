Why Maryland Senate hopeful Angela Alsobrooks is championing a Harris presidency

Maryland Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago. — Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The Democratic National Convention has seen the party’s top leaders advocate for Vice President Kamala Harris to win the White House this November.

Among the many speakers to take the DNC stage this week was Angela Alsobrooks, a Democratic Senate candidate in Maryland who stands to make history as the first Black woman senator to represent the state.

In an interview with ABC News at the DNC on Thursday Alsobrooks praised Harris for bringing unity to the Democratic party.

“She is absolutely the leader of our party — she’s already bringing the party together. The unity that we have seen cross-generationally from older to younger has been so refreshing,” Alsobrooks said.

When voters head to the polls this November, Alsobrooks believes there’s a choice between Harris’ “positive” vision for the nation’s future and the “hatred and division” from former President Donald Trump’s tenure.

“People are very interested in putting Donald Trump exactly where he belongs, which is in America’s past,” Alsobrooks said.

“We’re talking about the future,” Alsobrooks said of Harris’ campaign. “We’re talking about our imagination again, about innovation and American ideals and values. And these are all messages that resonate with Americans and they’re going to continue to come out and support this positive vision for the future,” she added.

Alsobrooks believes young Americans are going to head to the polls for Harris to protect women’s right to choose, and voting rights as well as endorse climate change and gun violence measures.

“These are issues that are really resonating with especially younger voters, who are going to show out in huge numbers and ensure that they have leaders who hear their concerns and can respond to them,” Alsobrooks said.

In Maryland, Alsobrooks is campaigning against former Gov. Larry Hogan in a race that has the potential to reshape the currently Democrat-controlled Senate.

Echoing her remarks on Harris’ campaign, Alsobrooks said, “This election is about the future and it’s also about democracy, freedom and about preserving the majority in the Senate of the United States.”

Alsobrooks highlighted the importance of the Senate’s role in controlling the “agenda for our country,” saying the visions between the two parties are “really so different from each other.”

In a bid to Maryland voters, Alsobrooks said her campaign is running on economic growth, medical care for families in need, bringing jobs and infrastructure to the state, growing affordable housing and supporting a woman’s right to choose.

