Will ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ be The Weeknd’s ‘last hurrah’? Director says it’s ‘absolutely’ possible

Andrew Cooper/Lionsgate

After opening a few dates on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Tyga is headed back on the road, this time for his first headlining trek in over a decade.

Kicking off March 20 in Phoenix, the Red Light Tour will see Tyga perform some of his chart toppers in a total of 15 cities across North America. He will also take the stage with songs from his upcoming album, NFSW, bringing it all to a close May 3 with a hometown show at the Hollywood Palladium in LA.

Fans can purchase tickets via an artist presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales happening throughout the week and a general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time — all at tyga.net.

The announcement comes days before the release of NFSW, which is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

