Will Smith releases ‘Beautiful Scars’ ft. Big Sean, announces first album in over 20 years

After weeks of teasing, Will Smith has released his new single “Beautiful Scars” with Big Sean featuring Obanga.

The song finds the rappers discussing past mistakes and their accompanying lessons, the pains of fame and how their “beautiful scars” have strengthened them and brought them closer to God.

Much like the teaser, the music video recreates The Matrix, with Sean giving Smith the option to take a Blue Pill that allows him to continue his life as is or the Red Pill that lets him go back in time and accept the role of Neo in the film. Smith chooses to take both pills. He’s later captured engaging in karate battles, gun fights and more alongside Big Sean.

The video, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is now available to watch on YouTube.

“Beautiful Scars” will appear on Will’s just-announced new album, Based On a True Story, his first in over 20 years. Previously released singles including “You Can Make it,” “Work of Art” and “TANTRUM” featuring Joyner Lucas will also be on the project, which is set to arrive in March.

