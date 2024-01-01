Will Smith says he doesn’t ‘have s*** to do with Puffy’ at recent show

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Will Smith is not getting jiggy with the memes connecting him to Diddy‘s freak-offs. During a performance in San Diego Friday, he took some time in his set to clarify he’s never participated or witnessed the alleged sex trafficking that was involved in the alleged drug-fueled orgies.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to like discern what’s real and what’s true, you know? And I’ve been seeing y’all memes and stuff,” Smith said in a video posted on TikTok. “Some of that stuff is funny. Some of it’s funny, but I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just want to say this very clearly: I don’t have s*** do with Puffy. So y’all can stop all those memes.”

“Listen, I do enough of my own s***. Don’t be putting me in other people’s bulls*** ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid s***. So, whenever y’all hear it, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie. I don’t even like baby oil,” he added, referring to the 1,000 bottles found in Diddy’s homes in March.

Smith’s joke arrived as Diddy abandoned his attempt to get released on bail. According to a court filing, his attorney sent word to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals withdrawing his appeal of several decisions denying him bail.

The filing includes a signed statement from Diddy, certifying he understands the ramifications of dismissing the appeal.

Diddy was granted access to a laptop loaded with evidence related to his criminal sex trafficking prosecution, Judge Arun Subramanian decided.

The defense had complained restrictions on computer use at MDC-Brooklyn were hamstringing the music mogul’s ability to assist his attorneys.

Subramanian ordered the jail to give Combs access to the laptop seven days per week during select hours in a visiting room or conference room to review discovery.

