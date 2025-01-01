Will Smith’s ‘Matrix’ post was related to upcoming single with Big Sean, ‘Beautiful Scars’

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Will Smith has been teasing fans with Matrix-related posts, which have just been revealed as promos for his new song, “Beautiful Scars.”

In a post shared Sunday, he recreates the scene from the movie where Neo’s given the option of a red or blue pill. He takes on the role of Neo, while Big Sean portrays Morpheus.

“Look, you’ve made some awesome career choices your whole life. There’s only one you truly regret. Well, maybe two, but we’re not gonna focus on that one,” Sean says, referencing the incident in which Will slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. “So, I’m gonna give you a choice. Blue pill, everything remains the same, and you get to move on with your life. Red pill, you get to go back and star in that movie that got away. The choice is yours.”

Smith then flips the script, and instead of following Neo’s choice to take the red pill, he decides to take both. “Wasn’t even an option,” Sean says, before the video comes to an end.

The clip follows a previous post in which Smith thinks back on his decision to pass on the role of Neo.

“In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix.’ Smith turned it down,” he wrote on Instagram. “He chose ‘Wild Wild West,’ believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would ‘The Matrix’ have been like with Will Smith as Neo?”

“Wake up, Will. The matrix has you,” reads a caption at the end of the video.

“Beautiful Scars” comes out on Thursday.

