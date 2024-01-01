With 2025 approaching, Mario shares his goals for the yea

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Mario has had quite the 2024, as he released his first album in six years, Glad You Came; starred in and produced the BET+ film Style Me for Christmas; and came in second place on The Masked Singer, where he was revealed to be the Wasp. With 2025 just days away, he has a lot more he’d like to accomplish both professionally and in his private life.

“Personally, my goals are to balance out my personal life and business life better at a more … consistent basis,” he tells ABC Audio. Businesswise, he’d like to “reap off of the things I have invested in energetically, monetarily” and continue to monitor its growth and stay committed.

Mario adds he would also like “to have a successful tour both in the U.S. and U.K., to find another really good film project … to be a part of, to travel for leisure [and] really take that time for myself, and to continue to build my relationship with my fans, you know, through the medium of social media.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Mario heads out on Mary J. Blige‘s For My Fans Tour with Ne-Yo on Jan. 30, starting with a show at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

