With Vegas residency, Jeezy wanted to create a ‘special’ experience for fans

Jeezy kicked off The Legend of the Snowman residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood on Friday, marking his return to Sin City following a residency late last year. He says he wanted to spin the block because of the history musical legends have made in the city.

“The vision was to always end up in Vegas because I wanted to do something that was contained and create an experience that people would travel … from all around the world to attend, and Vegas was what I came up with,” he tells ABC Audio. “When I look at the greats, everybody has some type of time in Vegas where they actually was able to bring their experience and their vision and just have it for the world to be a part of, participate in.”

While his previous residency focused on his debut album, The Legend of the Snowman will cover his entire discography. Jeezy says this moment fulfills a long-held desire.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do. I always wanted to be in one place so I can really just put my all into just having a great experience. And not have to move it all around the world, because of course buildings are different, production is different,” he explains.

The goal, he says, was to create a moment “that was special that everybody can come out and see and would want to get that weekend away from the kids, away from the job, away from whatever.”

As for what else he likes about Vegas, he says, “the energy and what it entails,” before reiterating that it’s a place where many legends have performed.

Jeezy’s The Legend of the Snowman at PH Live at Planet Hollywood concludes on June 27.

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