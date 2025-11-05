Wiz Khalifa kicking off Taylor Gang The World Tour in May

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa is headed on the road to perform for his fans via his just-announced Taylor Gang The World Tour. Kicking off May 20 at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville in Tennessee, the trek will see Wiz take stages in Milwaukee, Kansas City, Little Rock, Sacramento and other cities. It will wrap on June 11 with a performance at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

The artist, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales began Tuesday, with the Spotify presale underway Wednesday. All presales come to an end on Thursday at 10 p.m. local time, followed by the general sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Wiz’s tour announcement arrives ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Kush & Orange Juice 2. A track list for the project was revealed in a press release from his team, according to HotNewHipHop.

Per the list, there will be 23 songs on the project, with features from OT Genasis, Ty Dolla $ign, Max B, Juicy J, Don Toliver and more. Kush & Orange Juice 2 arrives April 18.

