Wizkid joins Shenseea for new music video, “Work Me Out”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Wizkid lends his Afrobeats sound to Shenseea‘s song “Work Me Out,” which now has a brand new music video.

The clip features the Jamaican artist as she does some choreography with her backup dancers, looks through a dating app and, of course, works out. For Wizkid’s verse, the two dance together, showing off their onscreen chemistry.

“Baby, I’m only here for a night, and you only get one invite,” Shenseea sings. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

“Work Me Out” appears on Shenseea’s new album, Never Gets Late Here, which also features Coi Leray, Anitta, Masicka and Di Genius. She’ll support the project with a tour that will make stops in New York, Dallas, Atlanta and other cities this summer. Tickets and more info can be found on shenseeamusic.com/tour/.

