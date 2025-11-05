Woman arrested for false 911 call that led cops to Young Scooter’s home before death

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A women in Atlanta has been charged with making a false 911 call that caused police to respond to the residence of Young Scooter, who died while evading officers. Demetria Spence was taken into custody and charged with transmitting a false public alarm. She’d alleged that she heard gunshots and saw a woman being dragged into a home. She has since been released on $7,500 bond, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and is required to stay away from weapons, witnesses and the scene of the incident.

The news of the false call arrives days after Scooter, born Kenneth Bailey, passed away on his 39th birthday Friday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed he died as a result of a “penetrating injury of the right thigh” that he sustained while jumping over a fence. The office says the wooden fencing material or woody debris caused the injury, which eventually resulted in blood loss. Atlanta police also shut down rumors that Scooter succumbed to a gunshot wound.

“While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey,” Atlanta police said in a statement.

A representative for Bailey has issued a statement to WSB-TV, noting his family is “completely devastated” and “still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance.”

“Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist he was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what,” the statement read. “The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love.”

