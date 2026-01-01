Woman dies after falling into NYC manhole

(NEW YORK) — A 56-year-old Westchester County woman plunged to her death after stepping out of her car into an open manhole in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, sources told ABC News.

The woman, identified as Donike Gocaj of Briarcliff Manor, New York, parked her car at West 52 Street and Fifth Avenue just before 11:20 p.m. Monday, the sources said.

She stepped out of her Mercedes-Benz SUV and into an uncovered manhole, falling about 10 feet, sources said.

The woman was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, sources said.

No construction was ongoing, and the manhole cover was discovered about 15 feet away from the opening, according to sources.

Con Edison said it is “actively investigating” the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole. We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, and safety remains our top priority,” Con Edison said in a statement Tuesday.

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