Woman tries to save dog running into traffic, both hit and killed: Police

Getty/Jon Hicks

(DALLAS) — A woman was hit and killed after attempting to save her dog along a highway in Texas on Wednesday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an incident involving a “pedestrian along southbound I-35 at Royal Lane,” the sheriff’s office said in a traffic alert.

Officials said a woman was walking her dog along the highway, when the canine ran “into the lanes of traffic,” police said.

The woman ran into the incoming cars to try and save her dog, but “both were hit and killed,” police said.The vehicle that was involved in the accident stopped and “is cooperating in this investigation,” police said.

The woman was later identified as 35-year-old Melanie Rachelle Dunahue, according to the medical examiner’s report.

According to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA, the southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down after the crash, but re-opened by the morning rush hour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.