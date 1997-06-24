Wyclef Jean teams with The Paley Museum to give preview of upcoming project, ‘Quantum Leap’

Wyclef Jean is giving fans a first listen at music from his upcoming project, Quantum Leap. He’s teamed with The Paley Museum for an event titled An Exclusive Evening with Wyclef Jean: Quantum Leap, during which he’ll play unreleased music, share the inspiration behind the album, look back on his musical journey, and discuss music and AI.

“Wyclef Jean is a true innovator, whose incredible sound and artistry have left an indelible mark on music and culture,” Paley Center of Media President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome him to The Paley Museum, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the first to host this exclusive preview of Quantum Leap.”

The event will take place April 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan. A presale is now underway for Paley President’s Circle, Partner and Patron Circle Members, the last of whom will get to meet Wyclef during a special VIP reception. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Saturday at noon ET.

As for Quantum Leap, it will feature seven albums with seven tracks each, centered on a genre that molded Wyclef into the musician he is today. The first, Black Moses, is a hip-hop project set to arrive on April 24. Subsequent projects will be released on the last Friday of each month, leading to the 30th anniversary of his debut album, The Carnival, which arrived on June 24, 1997.

His group The Fugees are celebrating 30 years of their The Score album this year.

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