Ye calls out Adidas, claims they used hi

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kanye West called Adidas out for allegedly profiting off his Yeezy brand following the end of their partnership.

“When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done,” Ye wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).”

He claimed the brand “tried to intimidate and oppress” him for standing up for himself despite his “phenomenal work,” noting he had “major issues” with them before his controversial antisemitic tweet.

Ye then called out fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo for stealing his ideas and “doing work with adidas after the way they handled things.”

“They never wanted to truly work for the king They wanted to use the king Get paid more than they would get paid anywhere else be yes man and be happy for any time I didn’t accomplish what ‘we’ were working towards Now they banished NO MORE HUGS,” Ye wrote.

He later boasted about Yeezy’s success since leaving Adidas.

“The Yeezy.com site made 100 million dollars last year and that was with it only being up for 6 months I took the site down for 6th months to get control over my Shopify accounts,” he wrote. “People wanted to make me believe that I couldn’t do this on my own.”

“We sold over a million pairs of pods and I’ve been working on ten other styles for the past 2 years,” he continued. “It’s Yeezy for the people Everything else was in the way.”

Ye’s post follows his and Adidas’ out-of-court settlement, which ended their yearslong legal dispute.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.