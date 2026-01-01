Yeat is ‘popping out’ for The Love/Lyfe Tour

Yeat has announced a run of shows that will bring his latest album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe/A Dangerous Love), to life.

The Love/Lyfe Tour will promote the album over the course of a month, with dates scheduled between July 17 and Aug. 18. Yeat will begin the festivities in Minneapolis, before making his way to major cities including New York, Toronto, Atlanta, San Diego and Chicago. He’ll be joined by Slayr and BNYX on select dates.

“LOVE/LYFE ….. US IM POPPING out,” Yeat wrote on Instagram, alongside a post displaying all the dates and venues.

An artist presale is underway and will be followed by additional presales happening throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com and yeatofficial.com.

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