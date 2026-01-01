Ye’s ‘Bully’ debuts at #2 on ‘Billboard’ 200

“All the Love” for Ye’s new album, Bully, has helped it earn a #2 spot on the Billboard 200.

The project earned 152,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending April 2, marking Ye’s 14th #1 album to date. It also leads Top Streaming Albums with 96,000 streams and holds the #3 spot on Top Album Sales with 56,000 album copies sold.

Ye’s latest achievement arrives as Gamma, the label behind the release, revealed via Instagram Story that a deluxe version of Bully is on the way.

Bully dropped on March 28 with 18 tracks, some of which were performed during back-to-back shows marking Ye’s return to LA’s SoFi Stadium. He also took the stage with some of his classic hits, including “All Falls Down,” which he performed with Lauryn Hill on his second night.

Lauryn also sang “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Lost Ones” before bringing out Zion Marley and YG Marley to join her for “Heartbeat,” “Crisis” and “Praise Jah in the Moonlight.”

Travis Scott joined Ye for a performance of “Father,” while CeeLo Green appeared for “Bully.” North West and André Troutman also returned after appearing on the first night.

Ye has more shows planned for 2026, including a headlining set at London’s Wireless Festival, which has already faced backlash. Pepsi and Diageo, for example, have pulled their sponsorships following the announcement.

“Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” a Pepsi spokesperson told The Independent.

According to the publication, Diageo told the Press Association, “We have informed the organisers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival.”

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