Young Thug reunites with T.I. following release from jail

Young Thug‘s fresh out of jail, and it appears he’s already begun to make his rounds. He recently linked up with frequent collaborator T.I., according to a video shared to T.I.’s page.

“Aye, man. What you gotta tell these people?” T.I. asks Thugger, to which he responds, “Back, Jack. … No cap in my rap. The right way.” In the caption, T.I., who has announced his last performance and album as a rapper, wrote, “Yeahhhhh YKWTFGO. The Kings have Reconvened #KingJeffrey #KingSr Guess I’m officially outta retirement. For tonight #welcomehome.”

Thug was recently released on house arrest after serving over two years in Fulton County Jail in connection with a RICO case in which he was accused of leading a criminal street gang known as Young Slime Life or YSL. He pleaded guilty to gang-related charges, and was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation.

Upon his release, he reached out to Lil Baby with interest in releasing a song. “Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter,” he tweeted. Lil Baby responded on his Instagram Story welcoming Thug back home.

“I missed you mf!!!! Welcome home my brudda! Thank God you able to get back to your fam in good health and spirits!” he wrote. “Wish ya none but billions jack! #whatwhamsaysgoes.”

Billboards with the words “Whatever Wham Says Goes,” a term Thug previously tweeted, were seen in LA, according to Billboard.

