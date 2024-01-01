Yung Miami, Offset, Cash Cobain and more part of lineup for REVOLT WORLD 2024

Photo by Marleen Moise/WireImage

REVOLT WORLD is making a return in the fall with the theme We Are the Future. The immersive experience, an intersection of culture and creativity, will take place Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 at the Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, and Yung Miami, Offset and Cash Cobain are tapped as part of the lineup.

Pusha T, Boosie, 42 Dugg, Rob49 and Mariah The Scientist are also on the bill, as are Lady London, Byron Messia, Key Glock, N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN and more.

There will be live tapings of top REVOLT shows, including Yung Miami’s Caresha Please and Drink Champs, plus live performances, masterclasses, impactful conversations, keynote talks and branded activations.

“REVOLT is home for the next generation of creators and cultural leaders actively shaping hip-hop and youth culture globally,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels tells Billboard. “We believe in creating the future we want to see by providing our community access to experiences like REVOLT WORLD that introduces a new category of cultural events that not only entertains and informs, but truly changes lives.”

