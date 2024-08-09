Yung Miami opens up about her relationship with Diddy on return of ‘Caresha Please’ podcast

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

After months of allegations about her ex-partner Diddy, Yung Miami is finally speaking out. On the return of her podcast, Caresha Please, she talked about the origin of their relationship, her experience dating him and her reaction to the news.

According to Yung Miami, she and Diddy met at a party for Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control ﻿during a time when the world was “giving him his flowers while he was alive.”

The two later started dating as part of a relationship that was mutually beneficial, with her turning “everything he had going on up a notch,” including Revolt and his tequila brand Deleon. In exchange, she says Diddy “brought out my gentle side, my woman side,” and helped her see her potential.

“I don’t know what his intentions was…when he got me, he really saw something in me,” Miami says, noting he encouraged her to do the podcast. As his partner, she also gained access to the Met Gala and was covered in Vogue.

“I met him in a whole new era and that was my experience…I was celebrating him with the world,” she says. So when the Cassie video was released and allegations against started piling, she immediately questioned why she was the only one being crucified.

Miami says she stayed silent during the time “because I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience.” “I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person,” she adds.

While she notes he was “a good person to me,” she says she “needed to take a break and focus on my family” post the lawsuits and allegations. “I can’t get caught up in that,” she says, confirming she’s no longer dating Diddy. “I need a moment to just pour into me.”

