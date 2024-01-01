Yung Miami says upcoming album will make fans ‘dance,’ ‘twerk’ and ‘cry’

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Yung Miami is in her Yams era. For those who don’t know what that means, she breaks it down to Summer Walker on the latest episode of Summer’s Over It Radio.

“The Yams era is my solo era. It’s just me on my own and I feel like Yams, for me, it represents Miami. It is another word for Miami. We got Skyami, we got Yams. So I was just like, ‘I want to take it back to where I started…,'” Miami explains. “It’s just taking it back to the roots, just back creating and just making decisions for myself because before I was in a group, so it was always a group decision. So it’s just solely me. Everything that you see is on me.”

The Yams era includes the entrepreneurial side, which Miami tapped into in 2022 when she “wasn’t really making no money from rap, just show money.”

“It was starting to slow up and I was like, ‘I got to do something.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. I’m going to do clothes,’ because I’ve been selling clothes before I started rapping. I always had an online boutique. It was called Caresha’s Closet,” she says. After realizing her merch was “iffy,” she decided to tap into her love of playing games and eventually came up with Resha Roulette.

Miami’s also still on working on her podcast and music, revealing she has “a project that’s 85% done” and will come out in 2025.

She says fans can expect “a little bit of everything,” adding, “I’m definitely popping my s***. We definitely going to dance. We definitely going to twerk. We definitely going to cry.”

“I feel like music is therapy and I want to just put all my emotions in my music,” she explains.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

