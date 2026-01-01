KJLH logo

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson share their first impressions of each other

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are opening up about their first impressions of each other.

The actors, who star in the upcoming A24 film The Drama together, also starred in two other films together that are coming out in 2026 — The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. In a recent cover story for Interview magazine, the actors revealed what their preconceived notions about each other were.

“Truthfully, I met you because we had common friends, and you were always pretty quiet and chill, which is a little different from my experience of Rob,” Zendaya said. “You didn’t say much, and I was like, ‘Ooh, mysterious!’ Then I talked to Tom [Holland] and he was like, ‘No, he’s super fun and always laughing and joking,’ and I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t experienced that side of him, I guess.'”

Pattinson called the admission “so depressing.”

“I wish I could stay in the mysterious. I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, ‘Wow. You’re really intimidating,’ but I just can’t f****** maintain it,” Pattinson said.

To which Zendaya replied, “You maintained it for a while, until we made a few movies together.”

As for what Pattinson’s impression of Zendaya was, he was a bit sheepish to share, saying, “I can’t tell if this is kind of offensive or not,” before telling her.

“Do you know how people always ask, ‘Do you feel a responsibility to be an example to your fans?’ I think you’re a good example to the youth,” Pattinson said. “You always seemed really nice and you are really nice.”

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed The Drama. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

