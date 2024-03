It’s ladies first as we celebrate Woman’s History Month on Radio Free 102.3 KJLH!

Boss ladies, we want to help you Level Up your black owned small business!! Sign up and tell us all about your business and compete with other entrpenuers for a grand prize marketing campagin valued at $10K, a free laptop and digital assessment. Plus, the grand prize winner will win business coaching from renowned Business Strategist Dr. Karen Semien-Mcbride valued at $10K and much more!

Submit your nomination below!