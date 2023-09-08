Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Maui Fire Relief

Maui Fire Relief

Here are some ways to help the Maui Fire Victims

The Hawai’i Community Foundation: Working to support affected communities through the Maui Strong Fund

American Red Cross: Donations accepted @ redcross.org | Call 800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Maui United Way: Donations accepted @ mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief

Maui Mutual Aid Fund: To help support vulnerable residents, such as those with disabilities, renters and individuals without insurance @ bit.ly/mauimutualaide

Maui Humane Society is in need of emergency foster homes for its animals to help make space for new displaced pets and a variety of pet supplies. Donations accepted @ mauihumanesociety.org

The Salvation Army: Accepting donations @ hawaii.salvationarmy.org

 