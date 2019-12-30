Million $ Milt

Saturdays 12am-6am

My music career began shortly following graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School where I worked briefly with KGFJ in the Promotions Department. Meanwhile, I was spinning records at some of the top night clubs in the Los Angeles area. I also worked for the American Radio Network Program, where I did shows for the radio stations: KNDI in Hawaii, KYUF in Texas and KMXL in Utah.

I have tested the waters of the Motion Picture Industry with appearances in Deep Impact and Mighty Joe Young. Among my favorite hobbies, I have mastered one. Bowling is my game, but singing Karaoke is a close second.