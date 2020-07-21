Monday- Friday 4pm-8pm
Birthday: February 1
Hometown: Houston, TX
Hobbies: Looking up at the Hollywood sign, Theatre, Writing, Spoken Word, Eating and Watching TV
Favorite Movies: The Wizard of Oz, What’s Love Got to Do With It TV Shows Sex in the City, Cheaters
Favorite Actors: Lou Gossett Jr., Ving Rhames / Kimberly Elise, Angela Bassett
Favorite Artists: Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Jodeci
First Radio Break: Texas Southern University’s KTSU and Magic 102 KMJQ in Houston
Influences: ALL TEACHERS Specifically Inez Thompson and Deborah McCall Yates High School – Sandra Shelton, Thelma Johnson Bennett College: Dr. Lona Cobb