The Breakdown with Dara Starr Tucker

Sunday [7pm-7:30pm]

Referred to as “a fighter for social justice wielding music as a balm,” (Grammy.com) DARA STARR TUCKER melds her presence as a singer-songwriter, social media commentator, and satirist on cultural and racial equity, human rights, music, and film. Over the past three years, Tucker has amassed an astounding audience of one million followers via the TikTok platform. Her video commentary on social justice and her original songs have been featured with HBO, FX, BET, OWN Network, Revolt! TV, Shondaland, and Ebony/Jet.

Tucker’s voice and perspective are tailored to the post-pandemic world with an emphasis on self-reflection, mental wellness and, ultimately, healing. “There is unity between the content I share online, the music I make, and what I say on the radio — it all comes from the same place,” Tucker said. “It’s my hope that what I say and what I sing would speak to others who are experiencing similar things.”

Tucker’s eclecticism is guided by the diversity of her experiences. Tucker’s parents were music ministers who taught their children to sing. The family traveled singing gospel extensively throughout the United States. Tucker studied International Business, German, and Mass Media Communications at the undergraduate and graduate levels. From there, she experienced a diverse array of locales that she has called home including Interlaken, Switzerland; Nashville, Tennessee, New York City and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tucker is a fellow of The Woodshed Network founded by GRAMMY-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater. Tucker tours with her own bands, and in early 2020, she teamed up with Blues & Americana artist Keb Mo’ to co-write the title track to his GRAMMY-winning Best Americana Album, Oklahoma. She has appeared on the NPR shows Jazz Night in America and Jazz Inspired. In 2015, Tucker made her PBS television debut on The Tavis Smiley Show.