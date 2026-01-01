50 Cent reveals why Eminem passed on post-‘8 Mile’ films

50 Cent has appeared in enough films and TV shows to break down some of his most iconic roles, but the same can’t be said for Eminem. 50 attributes Em’s limited acting career to a lack of creative control.

“I said, ‘I wanna do a movie,'” 50 explained in a interview with GQ. “Then, when we got into it, it was really no control. So, this is why they couldn’t get [Eminem] back after 8 Mile because he can control things when we work on music in the studio. It’s not ready until we say it’s ready. We can do it and do it over or, you know, it doesn’t matter. ‘Til it’s perfected.”

In a film, however, “you’re just someone on a team of people that can make a great project. And then there’s a whole cast.”

Among the projects 50 discussed in the clip are Den of Thieves, Southpaw, Righteous Kill and Power, among others.

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